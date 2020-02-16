Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106,267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $25,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $37,988,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,970,000 after purchasing an additional 329,401 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 293,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $93.93. The company had a trading volume of 642,980 shares. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.443 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

