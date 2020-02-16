Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,756 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Canopy Growth worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 283.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 42.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 150.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGC opened at $22.13 on Friday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

