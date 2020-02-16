Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Buys C$13,200.00 in Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Charles Edgar Fipke purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,581,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,283,880.42.

Charles Edgar Fipke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cantex Mine Development alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Charles Edgar Fipke purchased 29,000 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$20,445.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Charles Edgar Fipke purchased 2,500 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$2,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Charles Edgar Fipke purchased 42,500 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$37,825.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Charles Edgar Fipke bought 50,000 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$47,920.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Charles Edgar Fipke bought 17,800 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$18,912.50.

Shares of CVE CD opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$6.99.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the Republic of Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the northwestern part of the Republic of Yemen, where it owns exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,583 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.