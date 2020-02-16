Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target to $32.00

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPSI. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.89.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

