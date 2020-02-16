Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $225.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.42.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $206.37 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $206.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $880,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Global Payments by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $6,116,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.