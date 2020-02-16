Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $337,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,049 shares of company stock worth $40,943,861 in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $5.09 on Friday, hitting $98.16. The stock had a trading volume of 437,244 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. Cardlytics has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $98.89.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

