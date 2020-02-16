CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $664-676 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $707.74 million.CarGurus also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.50-0.55 EPS.

Shares of CARG traded down $9.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,765,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.88. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.90.

In related news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $75,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,803.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian G. Smith sold 117,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $4,679,847.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 283,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,278,068.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,517 shares of company stock valued at $27,319,028. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

