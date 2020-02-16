CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.5-159.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.23 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $9.05 on Friday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,765,115 shares. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. BTIG Research cut shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.90.

In other CarGurus news, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian G. Smith sold 117,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $4,679,847.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,278,068.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,517 shares of company stock valued at $27,319,028. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

