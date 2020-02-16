CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.5-159.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.59 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $9.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 17,765,115 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. CarGurus has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $45.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.90.

In related news, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $75,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,803.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,517 shares of company stock worth $27,319,028. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

