Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after acquiring an additional 157,403 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $22,307,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,180,000 after acquiring an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 47,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $6,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $173.82 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $179.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day moving average is $165.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

