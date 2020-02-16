CashBet Coin Price Tops $0.0092 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $1,274.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $24.43 and $24.68. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00051909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00492051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $620.92 or 0.06235056 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00071298 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026585 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001482 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,031,405 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $10.39, $51.55, $24.43, $20.33, $13.77, $33.94, $32.15, $5.60, $50.98, $18.94 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.