Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Short Interest Update

Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CATO stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 127,834 shares. Cato has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cato in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

