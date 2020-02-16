CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,023 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,074 shares of company stock worth $2,011,623 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.96. 873,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

