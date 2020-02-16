CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

CDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

CDK Global stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. 307,297 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in CDK Global by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CDK Global by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

