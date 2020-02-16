Celer Network Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $15.60 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, Gate.io, Binance and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00049808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00493170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.55 or 0.06361188 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00068102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027189 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005201 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Gate.io.

