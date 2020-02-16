CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) Trading Down 0.4%

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.32, approximately 44,338 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 652,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.48% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

