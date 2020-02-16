CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) Trading Down 0.4%

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.32, approximately 44,338 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 652,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.
CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter.
CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOP)
Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.
