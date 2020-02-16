Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an equal rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,187,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,717,000 after purchasing an additional 356,747 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,938 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,901,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,542 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,168,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,246,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

