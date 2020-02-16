CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,740,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 19,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CNP remained flat at $$27.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,707,623 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

