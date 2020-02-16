Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) Short Interest Update

Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,900 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 397,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Centric Brands by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centric Brands during the third quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Centric Brands by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centric Brands during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centric Brands during the second quarter worth $125,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centric Brands stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,218 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. Centric Brands has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $712.43 million during the quarter.

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

