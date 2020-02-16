Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.72% of Century Communities worth $34,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 403,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 208,906 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 64,420 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,702,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 172,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 72,063 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCS. Wedbush lowered shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. Century Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

