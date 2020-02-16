Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.38

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.38 and traded as low as $23.44. Chamberlin shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 37,100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 million and a P/E ratio of -9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.31.

Chamberlin Company Profile (LON:CMH)

Chamberlin plc manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two divisions, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries division offers light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

