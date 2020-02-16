ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ECOM. First Analysis reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $318.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17 and a beta of 0.05.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 316.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $115,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

