Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Up 5.4% in January

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 976,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,849. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.48. 458,436 shares of the stock were exchanged. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average of $141.17.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

