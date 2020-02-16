Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.08.

CHEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. 394,077 shares of the stock were exchanged. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

