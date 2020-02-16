Chemours (NYSE:CC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.22. Chemours also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-3.55 EPS.

CC traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,647,751 shares. Chemours has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Cfra raised Chemours from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chemours presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.15.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

