ChessCoin Market Cap Reaches $48,363.00 (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One ChessCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $48,363.00 and $13.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,266.38 or 2.03661163 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00025361 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000350 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 68.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About ChessCoin

ChessCoin (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com . ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChessCoin Coin Trading

ChessCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

