CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 296,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

