CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Trading Down 1.2%

CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)’s share price was down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18, approximately 103 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.

About CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches and develops, designs, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

