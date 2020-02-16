Chrono.tech Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $768,138.00 and $57,031.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00011069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00479995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.96 or 0.06282455 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00066982 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028611 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005227 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

TIME is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.