Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cintas worth $33,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cintas by 84.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $300.88 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $191.91 and a 1-year high of $301.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

