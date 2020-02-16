Citigroup Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $710.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $652.00 to $710.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a positive rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $581.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $613.55.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $12.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $648.65. The stock had a trading volume of 438,565 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $593.77 and its 200 day moving average is $565.00. Equinix has a twelve month low of $399.57 and a twelve month high of $636.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $141,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,771,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.