Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 507,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 383,170 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth $45,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 96.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 37,158 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 34.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 495,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 127,650 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 4,269,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 730,100 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

