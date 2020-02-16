Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.31. Civeo shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 383,170 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Civeo alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth $45,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 37,158 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 495,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 127,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 4,269,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 730,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.