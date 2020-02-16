Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.31. Civeo shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 383,170 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.
About Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
