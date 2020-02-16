Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.21–0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.2. The company issued revenue guidance of $389-393 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.43 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.21)-($0.19) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $17.75. 4,739,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
