Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.06–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $87-88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.13 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.21–0.19 EPS.

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,739,910 shares. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

