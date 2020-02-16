CLS Investments LLC Acquires 1,472 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 107.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,974,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159,683 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 600,788.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 889,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after acquiring an additional 889,167 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 135,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 110,786 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 108,318 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $58.06.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.