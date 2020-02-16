CLS Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

CLS Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $101.67 and a twelve month high of $127.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.30.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

