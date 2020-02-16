CLS Investments LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CLS Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aufman Associates Inc bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,685,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,949,000 after acquiring an additional 82,408 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $76.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.43. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

