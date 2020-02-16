CLS Investments LLC Purchases 447 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

