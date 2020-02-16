CLS Investments LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $212.37 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $158.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.41 and a 200-day moving average of $198.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

