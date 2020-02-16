CLS Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

CLS Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

