CLS Investments LLC Sells 621 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

CLS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 694.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.27 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

