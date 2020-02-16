Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,107. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. 173,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,222. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.52.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

