Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Short Interest Update

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,770,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 10,050,000 shares. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,953 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $125,412.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 850,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,338,677. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

