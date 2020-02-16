Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.88.

CHRS stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $125,412.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 850,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,338,677 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

