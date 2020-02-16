Coin Lion Trading Up 47.3% Over Last 7 Days (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Coin Lion has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Lion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. Coin Lion has a market cap of $194,107.00 and $367.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.03186177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00248483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00152585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com . Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

