Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. Columbia Property Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.46-1.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CXP. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:CXP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. 488,417 shares of the company were exchanged. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

