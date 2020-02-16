Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.97.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.76. 1,403,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,923. Comerica has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 516.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.