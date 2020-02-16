Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.87

Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $6.96. Command Center shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 2,204 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Command Center stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Command Center as of its most recent SEC filing.

Command Center, Inc, a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries.

