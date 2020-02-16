Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE BVN traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 895,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

